Big Rapids Township Requests Special Meeting to Hire New Lawyer

Big Rapids Charter Township is moving ahead with plans to review the Chinese-based company Gotion, despite Gotion’s recent announcement that they are pausing plans to build an EV battery plant in Big Rapids Township.

Two members of the board have called for a special meeting to open the door to continue their plans to review Gotion.

Gotion notified Big Rapids Charter Township in an email last week that it’s pausing plans to build a battery plant in Big Rapids Township. A proposed plant was in the works to be located in both Big Rapids Township and Green Township, but now Gotion is deciding to focus their plans in only Green Township.

Advertisement

“We don’t want to make any suppositions, any assumptions,” Carman Bean, Big Rapids Charter Township Commissioner, says. “The lack of openness definitely causes you to be more skeptical, you know, related tot he project.”

Bean says Gotion still hasn’t answered all of the questions the board had. Questions regarding moving to the area, including economic impact on local manufactures, Gotion’s environmental footprint and current human rights issues connected with the mining of some of the materials needed for the factory to make batteries.

Bean says they just want to be able to make an informed decision.

“I want to know that if I were to undertake, or take the position of supporting this project that we have done due diligence, that we’ve answered all the questions in there,” Bean says. “There’s nothing out there that’s unknown that will jump up and surprise us in a negative manner in the future.”

Advertisement

Township supervisor, Bill Stanek says he’s talked to Gotion and they welcome the review. Still, he doesn’t believe it should be on Big Rapids Township’s dime.

“I’ll be honest with I’m confused why we’re doing it, but my board wants to do it. Then you know, I’ll go along with it. And I don’t want to spend money on it because I’m afraid that we’re spending money that we’ll never get back,” Stanek says.

But Bean says because of proximity, it will still impact their community.

“Even if it’s in Green Township, it’s you know, it’s our community. This is not, you know, 40,000 populations, roughly 40,000 of the county. Most of the folks are within a 10-50 mile radius of Big Rapids. It’s going to impact the entire community and it’ll still impact the township,” Bean says.

Advertisement

Big Rapids Charter Township officials confirm that the review is for informational purposes only.

Since plans have been put on pause, Big Rapids Township has no real say in future plans for Green Township.

Officials also say Representative John Moleenaar has also filed paperwork for a review of Gotion, which is why Green Township says they haven’t filed their own review.