A Happy Little 5K: Run For The Trees Honors Bob Ross

Tonight at midnight registration closes for ‘Run for the Trees: A Happy Little Virtual 5k’. This event is coordinated by the Department of Natural Resources and the funding raised supports a tree growing program at local prisons where inmates are trained to foster the growth of trees until they reach 5 years old at which time these “Happy Little Trees” are relocated to the wild of Michigan.

Happy Little 5K

For more information or to register before the deadline of midnight this evening visit the Michigan website or you can register on RunSignup.com