Traverse City Woman Helps Find People Their Home

A woman in Traverse City who was once homeless is doing what she can to help others get into a home.

Harley Vance started the foundation A Guide to Hope recently. Some places in Traverse City only offer people housing at night, or during certain months, and she hopes to change that. Her foundation’s goal is to get people into a more permanent home.

She has already found a handful of people a home including a woman and her service dog. She has received support from the community and hopes to build more connections to expand her foundation. She understands why having a home is so important because she has been homeless in Traverse City before and knows the risks.

Advertisement

Vance tells us, “its dangerous outside. Being in the pines is a really dangerous thing and everyone deserves to have a roof over their head and food in their stomach at night.”

As she grows her foundation, she hopes to put more people into homes within the next few weeks.



