Traverse City Clerk Gets Accepted into Harvard’s Leadership Program

Traverse City’s clerk, Benjamin Marentette, has made the decision to further his education and has been accepted into Harvard University’s Kennedy School Public Leadership Program.

Marentette completed the Senior Executives in State and Local government fellowship back in 2017, and this new program will build off of that. Harvard’s leadership program will focus on strategic leadership and negotiations. He says he doesn’t come from a family that attended programs at ivy league schools and is thrilled to have been accepted.

He tells us, “it’s a dream, and I am beyond grateful that this community supports this kind of professional development. I am also grateful that we have a super high preforming team here that allows me to pursue something like this.”

Marentette is proud to be part of a program that has students from 124 countries that have pursued this credential in efforts to improve their communities.