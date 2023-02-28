Supreme Court Begins to Hear Case Against Student Loan Forgiveness

The Supreme Court of the United States heard the first arguments in the case against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Tuesday.

A plan that was set to forgive up to $20,000 of student loans starting last fall, has been challenged on the legality of the president’s power to do so. While this was just the first day in front of the High Court and a decision is months away, the debate over this plan will continue well past the court’s ruling.

“All this means is that people can finally start crawling out from under that mountain of debt again,” said President Biden. “Get on top of the rent and utilities.”

It’s a platform Biden ran on and a promise he felt he kept last fall when the official plan to forgive thousands of dollars of student loan debt was unveiled. Now it’s out of his hands and up to the Supreme Court to decide.

“Unfortunately, this is political pandering that is not encouraging people that more responsibility and it’s doing nothing but driving the cost of tuition straight up,” said Alex Cartwright, associate professor of economics at Ferris State University.

The court isn’t deciding on the morality or fiscal responsibility of the plan, or the details of how much relief goes to whom. Just simply if the president has the power to do so or not.

“What we want to remind the American people, more broadly, is how this program is going to give millions of Americans across the country a little bit of a breathing room,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “That you hear from the President, who says this a lot. That’s part of his economic plan.”

That breathing room is being labeled ‘forgiveness’ or ‘cancellation.’ Opponents to the plan have a different term for it.

“What really this is, is a burden shift from the borrowers onto other taxpayers,” said Cartwright, “Who didn’t agree to pay for these loans.”

Student loans seem like a necessary evil. College is expensive and society pushes students toward campuses but Cartwright says the prevalence of loans actually worsens the issue

“Both on the university side and the student side, nobody has any interest to keep the cost down when you’re not responsible for bearing that cost,” said Cartwright.

Loans allow students to avoid the weight of the cost so there is little issue with schools raising the cost. Cartwright says the only way to beat the system is to be smart and efficient as a student.

“That encourages you to be very mindful,” said Cartwright. “Mindful of the cost of tuition and mindful about the profitability of the degree that you’re selecting.”

No matter which way the court rules, the plan is not a long-term, permanent, cost-cutting measure. It’s on students to be smart when choosing the value of their education and what’s waiting on the other side.

“Those are all things that should be more common place and those are things that I hope more people continue to have,” said Cartwright. “I hope that that would become the norm to more carefully consider the ‘return on investment’ of different degrees.”