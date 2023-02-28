Snowmobilers Rescued After Falling Through the Ice on Burt Lake

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says two snowmobilers were pulled out of Burt Lake on Saturday after falling through the ice.

On Saturday morning, deputies say a group of ice fisherman heard two men yelling for help after their snowmobiles fell through the ice near the mouth of Crooked River. Deputies, the Cheboygan County Dive Team, and Cheboygan County Search and Rescue all responded to the call.

They say the group of six ice fishermen were able to pull the snowmobilers out and get them to shore. Deputies believe they had been in the water for around 20 minutes and that they were very weak.

“Those six ice fisherman were able to tie a harness using a tow strap to wrap around the men and get them onto the ice and get them to shore. There is no doubt if those six men were not there it would have been a different story. They were not getting out of the water on their own,” said Sheriff Tim Cook. He says five of the rescuers were from downstate and one was from Topinabee.

The snowmobilers were taken to nearby Maple Bay Campground and then to the hospital. They were both treated for hypothermia and later released.

Sheriff Cook wants to remind everyone to know the ice conditions before going out, and suggests bring ice grips you can use in an emergency. He says the DNR will work with the men to get their snowmobiles out of the lake.