People Take The Plunge In Mecosta County For Special Olympics

About 100 people took the plunge in Mecosta County to help Michigan’s Special Olympic athletes in the area.

New this year, was the pool they plunged into. Event coordinators brought in the “Plungester”, a mobile pool trailer. The trailer made set up and take down of the pool much easier.

The 2023 Big Rapids Polar Plunge, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, was held downtown over the weekend.

Pat Rosales, Director of Area Five for Special Olympics Michigan, said they surpassed their goal for this year, raising $21,000, with more donations still trickling in. That’s a $1,000 more than their goal AND $5,000 more than last year.

“This gives them a chance to show the community their skills, what they’re able to accomplish, and it brings awareness to their disabilities and what this program is and how it helps them and the self-esteem helps them grow,” said Rosales.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan with more than 30 plunges held around the state from January to March.

The event was sponsored by the city of Big Rapids, the Elks Lodge #974, and Isabella Bank along with many other community partners.