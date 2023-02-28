MSU Professor Reminds People to Care for Their Trees Amid Icy Weather

As we get closer to spring people are looking forward to the green grass and trees in bloom, but after the recent icy weather we’ve seen many trees have been damaged.

Tens of thousands of homes in southeast Michigan have lost power after recent ice storms hit the area. A Horticulture professor at Michigan State University, Bert Cregg, says the recent power outages are due to tree branches breaking after being weighed down by up to an inch of ice in some areas.

Tree in Big Rapids

He says the one of the things they are most concerned about at the Department of Horticulture at Michigan State is the recent ice storms.

“The snow can kind of sluff off and doesn’t accumulate. What happens with the ice is even a quarter inch, or a third of an inch of ice can do a lot of damage,” Cregg, describes.

That damage he’s talking about comes from ice accumulating at the very top of trees. That can lead to trees breaking, resulting in damage to branches.

“We don’t want to leave a lot of broken ends of branches hanging on a tree that can cause areas where we get disease or insects. So, we want to make sure those trees get pruned properly just for their long-term health,” Cregg explains.

Trees in Big Rapids

The owner of Harley & Son Tree Service in Big Rapids, Joe Harley, says the recent weather and tree damage could lead to a lot of work come spring time.

“I think it’s going to be just about the same, it might pick up a little bit because of this ice storm,” Harley acknowledges. “We’ll definitely have to adjust a lot of the broken branches and downed trees and dead stuff that has fallen.”

You can also prune any damaged tree branches yourself. First Professor Cregg says to make sure it’s safe, especially if it’s a large tree by making sure there is no hanging branches that could come down. If you do happen to have lower limbs that are partially broken, you should prune it back to the main trunk.

He says to not be afraid to call in an expert if you need help with your spring tree trimming.

“Doing a balancing act on top of a latter with a chainsaw, there’s a lot of downside to that and not much upside. So, just be sure that you’re cautious and there’s no shame here if you have to call a professional,” Cregg says.

Click here to check out a full guide from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service on how to properly prune a tree.