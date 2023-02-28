Local Veterans Groups Band Together to Raise Money for Dynamite the Clown

A local legend and Korean War veteran known for making us laugh needs our help.

For more than six decades, Rudy Grahek, aka Dynamite the Clown has been spreading joy to everyone he meets. Appearing in parades and even hosing Fox Kids Club in the 1990s, Dynamite has never shied away from an opportunity to make our days brighter.

But now, after a hip injury, he needs our help.

Local veterans groups are banding together and launching Operation Dynamite the Clown, a GoFundMe fundraiser to have a ramp installed at his home.

“We want to give back to him. You know, when somebody gives of themselves their entire life and ask nothing in return, they truly are a reflection of the best of our society. And there’s nothing better than than service. And Rudy has served us for over 60 years. It’s his turn now,” Mark Brejcha, Commander, American Legion Post 98, said.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised just over $3,000. The goal is to have the ramp installed before Dynamite returns home form rehabilitation in April.