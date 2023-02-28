Help Find Missing Man From Carp Lake in Emmet County

Michigan State Police Gaylord Post is asking for help locating Matthew Chobany, 55, from Carp Lake.

He has not been seen since Feb. 22 and is not answering his phone.

He left his truck at his home and said he was going to Mio with an unknown woman he met online, according to MSP.

Chobany is a white male, 5′9″, 190 pounds, with blue eyes. There is no mention of what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.