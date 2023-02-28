Deputies: 3 Drug Dealers Working Out of Kincheloe Restaurant Arrested

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a large drug bust helped them take down three people involved in drug deals at a Kincheloe restaurant.

They say several drug overdoses have been reported in the past few weeks, including the deadly overdose of a young Sault Ste. Marie man. TRIDENT detectives have been investigating a group of people they believed were selling meth and cocaine, some of which was laced with Fentanyl, using Clyde’s restaurant in Kincheloe as a base of operations.

On Friday, Feb. 24, detectives, Sault Ste. Marie officers and Chippewa County deputies carried out search warrants in Sault Ste. Marie and Kincheloe. Three suspects were found and arrested at Clyde’s, which deputies say is owned by one of the suspects.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office warns that although these three suspects have been caught, we will likely see more cocaine, heroin and meth laced with fentanyl in our area.

The names and charges of the suspects have been released. All charges listed here are felony charges:

Joshua Allen O’Connor, 36 years old from Kincheloe. Deputies say O’Connor is a 4th Offense Habitual Offender.

· Delivery of Methamphetamine

· Delivery of Cocaine

· Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon

· Weapons, Possession

· Felony Firearm

· Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

· Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine

Brian Thomas Neilson, 36 years old from Kincheloe. Neilson is a 4th Offense Habitual Offender.

· Delivery of Methamphetamine

· Delivery of Cocaine

· Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon

· Weapons, Possession

· Felony Firearm

· Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

· Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine

Brian Antonio Hicks, 34 years old from Inkster. Hicks is a 4th Offense Habitual Offender.

· Delivery of Methamphetamine

· Delivery of Cocaine

· Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon

· Weapons, Possession

· Felony Firearm

· Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

· Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine