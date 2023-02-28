“Brilliant Books” Spring Book Fairs Aim To Raise $10,000 For Local Schools

After the huge success of the 2022 Brilliant Books fall book fair which raised over $7,000 for local schools, the organization is going even further to help those within our community gain access to books.

From Feb. 21 through April 28 you can visit one of six book fairs to help Brilliant Books meet their goal of raising $10,000 to be donated to local schools. If you are unable to attend any of these book fairs, there are also virtual options available.

Central Grade School February 21st-23rd

Eastern Elementary February 28th-March 2nd

Long Lake Elementary March 7th-9th

Courtade Elementary March 15th-16th

Blair Elementary April 18th-19th

Silver Lake Elementary April 26th-28th

For more information visit the Brilliant Books Spring Book Fair website.