Rock & Roll Musical ‘Grimm’s Alternative Fairy Tales’ Coming To The Alluvion

The Grimm Brother fairy tales are the basis for many of our childhood bedtime stories, and have even been adapted into famous animated films such as ‘Cinderella’.

But on March 3 through the 5, and March 10 and 11 audiences will be able to experience these popular fairy tales in a new way with a Rock and Roll Musical performance based upon the classic works brought to you by the organization Mashup Rock & Roll Musical.

This production was first brought to the stage in 2014 by the group to wide spread success and they have decided to revamp the performance to cater to the Alluvion space. On March 5, they are offering a pay what you can performance with a minimum cost of $5.

Mashup Rock & Roll Musical is a non-profit organization with a mission to produce new works that celebrate and question the society we live in with stories that promote inclusion and tolerance.

For more information or to reserve your tickets visit the Mashup Rock & Roll Musical website.