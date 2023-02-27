New Trail Connector Being Added to Boyne Valley Trail and Charlevoix Trail

Leadership Charlevoix County and Top of Michigan Trails are working on a new way to connect their communities.

This comes in the form of a new trail connector between Boyne Valley Trail and Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail.

This will provide bicyclists and recreation enthusiasts with a safe route through downtown Boyne City.

The Boyne City Manager Michael Cain says this has ben a goal for several years.

“A lot of people are attracted to going out and enjoying nature and giving people an alternate way to just get out and exercise, it’s a combination of quality of life and it’s also a real economic development tool for us with regards to the visitors that like to come here,” Cain says.

All aspects of the connector are expected to be complete in time for the spring biking and hiking season.