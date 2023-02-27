NanBop Farm Hosting Free Winter Carnival on Saturday

NanBop Farm is hosting a free community event from 12-2 p.m. this Saturday, March 4.

The event, Winter Carnival, will be held on the grounds of the farm, which is adjacent to the 9&10 News building, 1 Broadcast Way in Cadillac.

The festival is open to the public and will feature snow cones, access to snowshoeing trails (bring your own snowshoes!), a seedling giveaway and more. For the seedling event, NanBop workers will be planting seedlings on the farm, and participants will get a seedling to take home and plant.

Advertisement

There is no need to register, just show up and have fun!



