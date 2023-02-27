Manistee City Police Seeking Charges Related to Local Business Break-In

Police found stolen items from a local business and are seeking charges on a juvenile after break-ins in Manistee.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning alarms sounded at Surroundings located at 423 River Street in downtown Manistee. When police arrived, they discovered smashed window where the thieves made entry and took glass pipes, rolling papers and other items.

It was later learned that a second business, Downtown Delights, was also broken into. It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken from that location.

The owner of Surroundings says that she’s thankful for the support from the community.

“One business is affected. We all are affected. All the hugs and all the support we got yesterday was just unbelievable. Don’t feel sorry for us. Feel sorry for the kids. We got to pray for them. We do, because they’re young. They’re very young,” Karen Carlson, Surroundings Owner, says.

Manistee City Police, assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff conducted a search warrant at 9 p.m. on Sunday where the stolen property was found. It’s believed four individuals are responsible.

Manistee City Police is asking that anyone with information about this break-in to contact Detective Sergeant Kristen Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.