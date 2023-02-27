We’re meeting 12-year-old Sean for Monday’s Grant Me Hope.

Sean is in the sixth grade, and loves to play sports. His favorite sports are basketball and football.

He likes to play Fortnite and also play with Legos.

He loves animals, with his favorite being cats, but he also loves farm animals.

He loves to make people happy, and although he’s shy when you first meet him once he gets comfortable he will talk your ear off.

At this point, Sean is open to whatever as long as the family is committed to supporting him and advocating for him and his best interests and giving him love.

To learn more about Sean and the adoption process, click here.