Drivers Navigate Snow in Traverse City

Snow started falling around noon Monday in Traverse City causing some delays for drivers.

The snow came down fast throughout the day, forcing drivers to take it slow to stay safe on the roads.

Drivers on the road Monday night say the roads are still pretty slick. With this not being the first snowfall of the season, drivers are hoping everyone knows how to drive in this kind of weather. This includes keeping their headlights on and maintaining a good distance.

One driver from Traverse City says “if it’s too bad don’t go on the roads at all if you can help it.”

The road commission has been out since the snow started clearing these roads and trying to make them better for drivers.