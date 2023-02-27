Deputies Say Drunk Driver Crashed Into Thompsonville Bar

Thompsonville drunk driver crash

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver crashed into the Laughing Horse Saloon in Thompsonville on Sunday.

Deputies say a call came in around 1:10 in the morning that a truck had crashed into the bar. When they got there, they found the 2016 Toyota Tundra had crashed straight through the wall.

The Sheriff’s Office say bystanders had forced open the door of the truck and helped get the driver out. They told deputies the truck was still in drive with the wheels spinning when they pulled him out.

The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man from Traverse City. Deputies tested to see if he had been drinking and found a high blood alcohol content of .17%.

Deputies say the driver did not crash on purpose despite rumors that have been circulating. They say after the crash he couldn’t remember where he was or how he got there.

His name will be released after he is formally charged.