Changing Plans For EV Battery Plant in Mecosta County Leaves Local Officials Looking For Answers

Plans have been in the works since last September for a plant that would sit on land in both Big Rapids and Green Township. The Chinese based Gotion was reassessing their plans for the battery components plant.

Gotion sent Big Rapids Township an email last week, letting the township know it’s putting its plans for the townships’ portion of the plant on hold and is instead focusing on putting the plant entirely in neighboring Green Township.

Bill Stanek is the supervisor for Big Rapids Charter Township, Stanek, said he received an email by Gotion last week about the pause.

“I’m very disappointed because we wanted it for our township, too. But at the same time, we understand, you know, and for me, it’s more important to have the project here than about us. It’s going to be a loss for us moneywise quite a bit,” said Stanek.

Green Charter Township Supervisor, Jim Chapman, echoes that sentiment saying it’s not a competition between townships and no matter where the plant falls it will be good for all the surrounding communities, including Big Rapids Township.

“The goal is to get this project to our community. It is going to be a multigenerational lifesaver, to the local community, to the county, to the region area, other areas, counties and so on,” said Chapman.

But for Big Rapids Charter Township Board Commissioner, Carman Bean, he’s not so sure about the positive impact.

“I think perhaps, you know, we’re not the most economically advantaged community in the state. And I think that a lot of people are seeing a lot of dollar signs, and I see those as well. But unfortunately, most of the ones I see have a negative sign in front of them,” said Bean.

Bean said Gotion might end up being a fine company but until they find out more information to the questions they’ve been asking, he’s ok with them pulling out.

“While the questions have responses to the questions, the answers provided are not necessarily answers that are nothing more than comments to the questions asked. So there are a lot of folks that say that we’ve been there, we’ve had our questions answered, but the answers provided are not the answers to the questions asked. They’re more or less commentary on the issue,” said Bean.

We did reach out to Gotion for comment but have not heard back from them.