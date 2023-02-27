$5M In Funds Will Help Cherry Capital Airport Replace Boarding Bridges

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City over $5 million to replace 5 boarding bridges. The federal funding for the passenger boarding bridges comes from the Airport Terminal Program.

Michigan’s Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters say they were able to secure the $5,225,000 in funding through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” said Senator Stabenow. “This funding is another critical piece of the infrastructure investments coming to our state and will improve customer experiences at our airports.”

“Cherry Capital Airport is critical to Northern Michigan’s economy and tourism,” said Senator Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the bipartisan infrastructure law that made this funding possible to invest in new infrastructure that will help ensure safe, reliable air travel.”

The Airport Terminal Program was one of three aviation programs created by the Infrastructure Act. It sets aside $1 billion each year for five years to be used for terminal grants.