Dede Alder Performs at 13th Annual Indoor Folk Festival

The Great Indoor Folk Festival celebrated their 13th years allowing musicians to share their music with the Traverse City community. Dede Alder was one of many artists who performed at the festival. She is a singer song writer and has been playing instruments for years.

She says “it’s wonderful. One of my favorite things to do is perform. So I really feel like my music is a gift. And it’s medicine for people.”

She has been preforming at this festival for a few years now and plans to keep preforming at future festivals, “I probably will come back. I really love this community here and what Adair’s created” says Alder.

If you missed the festival you can find links to hear Dede’s music here.

Alder tells us she really loves sharing her music, she’s “trying to remind people of why it’s important to do the best in our life and to be connected with each other and to sort of get over our differences.”