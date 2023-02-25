Nice Winter Weather Brings Out Snowmobilers and Law Enforcement in Eastern U.P.

Ideal weather Saturday in the Eastern U.P. brought out the snowmobilers, but also law enforcement.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office set up enforcement in Raco today.

For over three decades, the department has patrolled the trails, and with many well-groomed trails for sledders to ride on, it’s important that laws and regulations are followed.

Sgt. Justin Fruchey says it’s not about writing tickets, but it’s about being visible and educating the riders.

“Our job out here is to make sure people are being safe and having fun. We want to make sure they are out here having a good time but they’re being safe about it,” Sgt. Fruchey said. “If we are out being seen, and people are slowing down and riding safe, that if that limits the amount of snowmobile accidents we have to respond to, it’s a great day.”

Sgt. Fruchey says they set up enforcement at various parts in the county.