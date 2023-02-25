Lake Superior State Tops Ferris State 3-2 in Overtime

BIG RAPIDS - Lake Superior State started the final weekend series of the regular season with a bang.

The Lake Superior State University hockey program (8-23-2, 7-17-1 CCHA) came back to defeat the Ferris State Bulldogs (12-17-4, 9-13-3 CCHA) by a final score of 3-2 in overtime after Jake Willets found the back of the net.

Scoring came from LSSU’s Harrison Roy in the first period at the 8:40 mark. Ferris would respond in the second on a power play goal by Caiden Gault. At the 10:40 mark in the 3rd, the Bulldogs would go up 2-1 thanks to Matt Slick.

But the final two goals of the night were all Willets-- his first at the 13:44 mark in the third and again at 3:32 in OT.

The Lakers are looking to sweep the Bulldogs during their second game of the series Saturday.



