Gaylord Falls to Lowell in Wrestling State Semifinals

KALAMAZOO - For the second consecutive season, the Gaylord Blue Devils reached the MHSAA Div. 2 Wrestling Semifinals and then fell short to perennial powerhouse Lowell.

The Red Arrows beat Gaylord 51-7 and then beat Goodrich in the state championship to take home their 10th consecutive team wrestling state title.

Gaylord won two matches in the dual with Lowell as Louden Stradling earned a 2-1 decision over Maddox Simcoe at 150 pounds and Brayden Gautreau earned a win via tech fall (22-7) over Casey Engle at 175 pounds.

There was only one pin in the match as Lowell’s Tacho Gonzales secured the fall over Gaylord’s Ethan Chandler at 165 pounds.

“[Lowell has] got a good coaching staff, a good group of kids. But at the end of the day we don’t roll over for anybody so it was going to be a [tough] match and that’s what we had today,” said Gaylord head coach Jerry Lajoie. “We got a little scrappy in there which is good, the up north boys are coming to fight. So we fought on the mat, we wrestled well, wrestled hard. There’s nothing to hang our heads about and now we move on to individual states.”

Gaylord finishes the season with a 23-6 record. The Blue Devils have reached the state semifinals three of the past four years and finished as state runners-up in 2020.