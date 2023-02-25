America’s Oldest Ski Instructor Retires after 23 Years of Teaching at the Homestead in Northern Michigan

America’s oldest ski instructor just retired, and he’s been teaching at a resort here in Northern Michigan for 23 years.

ski

“It’s just been a great ride, that’s how I like to say it, a great ride,” Tom Awrey said.

The Homestead in Glen Arbor is saying goodbye to Awrey, who’s been teaching there for 23 years.

They say Tom has a passion to share his knowledge with people, and the way he does that is through his teaching.

He loved his time at the Homestead, and appreciated everyone coming together to say goodbye.

At 93 years old he’s retiring due to nerve damage in his leg, otherwise he would still be out on the slopes teaching skiers.

“If I can start skiing again after I have this thing taken care of, then I’ll be skiing again,” he said.

He is America’s oldest ski instructor and before he retires, he has some practical advice to share for skiers everywhere.

“I see skiers carry their ski poles out there in front of them and that’s wrong,” he said “They should point the ski poles to the back and keep their hands in front of them and that puts their weight at the front of the boot.”