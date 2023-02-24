Traverse City Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday

It’s almost time for foodies’ favorite time of the year in Traverse City.

That’s right, restaurant week kicks off Sunday.

Dozens of local eateries will be offering a discounted three course meal to show off what Northern Michigan’s restaurant scene has to offer.

7 Monks on Union Street is excited to show off their week.

“It’s what everybody who gets into this industry looks forward to. It’s just an ability to showcase what your staff can do, and it’s an opportunity to do stuff that’s not normally on our menu and I’m just really excited. It’s like I’m living a dream,” Michael Halsey, 7 Monks Taproom Executive Chef says.

It’s important to call ahead or make reservations online during the week.

And if you want to see what restaurants are participating in the event and what they’ll have to offer, click here.