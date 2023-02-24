Top News: Police Say Woman Hid in Tree After Getting Stolen Car Stuck in Snow, and More

Here’s a look at the top 10 stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Officers Find Woman Up a Tree After Car Chase Through Cheboygan Co.

Mackinaw City Police say a car chase through Cheboygan County led to an arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Officers were alerted by the Midland Police Department that a stolen vehicle they were tracking was in Mackinaw City. Officers say they found the vehicle near the casino, but when the woman driving the vehicle saw them she took off. The driver led officers on a high-speed chase for about 50 miles. Officers say the woman got stuck on an unplowed road and ran away from the vehicle. A K9 tracked her over several hours and eventually found her in a tree.

175 Pond Hockey Teams Compete During Annual Labatt Blue Tournament

Hockey players converged in St. Ignace for a popular tournament on Feb. 18 and 19. However, the 16th annual Labatt Blue pond hockey tournament took place this year on Chain Lake instead of Moran Bay. Due to the warm winter weather, Moran Bay did not develop ice for the tournament.

Wrong Way Driver Kills One Man in Multiple Vehicle Crash on I-75

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord responded to a crash on I-75 in Wawatan Township in Emmet County on Sunday evening. The crash involved four vehicles, according to MSP. Officials say that a Jeep driven by a 78-year-old man from Indiana, with a passenger, was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-75 and crashed into a car occupied by a man and a woman, followed by two more vehicles crashing.

Gaylord Man Hacked Someone Else’s Snapchat to Make School Threats

On Tuesday afternoon, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about school shooting threats against Gaylord High School on Snapchat. Deputies notified the school resource officer, who notified school administrators. The sheriff’s office interviewed several people and discovered that the account that had posted the threats had been hacked.

Dog Put Down After Attacking Ogemaw Co. Deputy and EMS Worker

A dog had to be put down in Rose City after attacking a deputy and EMS worker during an arrest. The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Michael Sholes was making an arrest near S. Bennet St. and Linton St. on Tuesday night. While Sholes was trying to control and handcuff the subject, he was attacked by a dog.

Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office Clears Trooper in Police-Involved Shooting

In an update to a previous 9&10 story, Crawford County Prosecutor Sierra Koch released their findings regarding the trooper-involved shooting that happened Feb. 3. Koch says that the prosecutor’s office found the trooper’s use of deadly force justified and legal.

Troopers Searching for Suspects Who Stole Dodge Durango from Dealership

Michigan State Police troopers were called to Watson’s Manistee Chrysler on Wednesday morning. They say people stole a 2018 Dodge Durango SRT and were caught on surveillance video at the Parkdale Wesco when they fueled up. They were driving a “Destroyer Grey” Dodge Charger and paid cash for their gas.

Northern Michigan Digs Out After Overnight Snow Storm

We finally had another big winter storm this week, and with all that snow came the unavoidable task of digging themselves out. People were breaking out the shovels and snowblowers after Wednesday night’s massive storm. Farwell residents, like newlywed Melissa Smith, are resigned to the task of snow removal. It’s just part of life in northern Michigan. “Yeah, pretty daunting. Yeah. But I’m kind of used to it, though. I mean, it’s Michigan and it’s the same old stuff,” said Melissa.

Why is the Snow Dusted Brown?

Speaking of snow, plenty of viewers were shocked Thursday - and we were, too! - when a light brown coating appeared on top of the freshly fallen snow. The questions poured in, and we found the answer: dust!

Consumers Energy Attributes Low Number of Power Outages in Northern Michigan To Recent System Advancements

The nasty weather has caused power outages all over Michigan, but not so much here. Consumers Energy crews have been working around the clock to restore power to more than 230,000 homes and businesses affected by Wednesday night’s storm. Spokesperson for Consumers Brian Wheeler said the outages, primarily to the south of us, were caused by the ice storm that hit those areas.



