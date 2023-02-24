Skip to Main

The Aull-Dry Jacket: Made By Michiganders For Michiganders And Beyond

Eric Brazeal
02/24/2023 4:42 PM EST

When Aurelien Bouche Pillon came to Northern Michigan to surf the cold waves of the Great Lakes, little did he know that he would fall in love with not only a local resident but with the region. That passion for getting outdoors no matter the time of year has lead Aurelien to found Aull-Dry with the goal of creating adventure gear that is as productive as it is comfortable.

Aull-Dry Jacket in Action Aull-Dry Jacket in Action

To kick off the concept, Aurelien has introduced the Aull-Dry Jacket. Whether you are snowmobiling or heading to a Lions game the elements are no match for the Aull-Dry Jacket as it is fully adjustable to tackle any situation.

Aull-Dry Jacket at the Big Game Aull-Dry Jacket at the Big Game

For more information head to the Aull-Dry website and use the promo code: 910NEWS for 20% off your first order.

