Soo Theatre Lights Up Downtown Sault Ste. Marie with New Marquee

Downtown Sault Ste. Marie is a little more colorful with some neon and flashing lights on Ashmun Street.

The new Soo Theatre marquee was officially lit Friday night, replacing the old, dilapidated one.

Changing the marquee is part of the ongoing exterior restoration project.

The cost of the sign was just under $100 thousand, and the funds were raised through private organizations and individuals.

“When the lights are on, it’s like a whole different city. I mean, it’s how every city is supposed to feel. Our theatre is alive every day downtown filled with kids that are taking music lessons, voice lessons, opera lessons and live performance plays,” Justin Knepper, the fundraising coordinator, said.

Next up in the project is the completion of the entire front of the Soo Theatre.