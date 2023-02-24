Sault Ste. Marie Extends Economic Development Survey for More Community Input

Sault Ste. Marie is looking for input from the community on how to improve it.

The Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation wants to hear not only from business leaders, but also from residents.

Back in December, the Soo EDC hired a firm to do an economic development strategic plan for the Soo. And about four weeks ago, they launched a survey to have residents answer questions on what can be done to improve the community.

The deadline was last Friday, but they have extended it for the next several weeks for more input.

“Obviously we want to hear what is good is happening but also what compliments that. Is there any business that we can compliment other businesses with it. If you see the link out there, and complete the survey, we would love to have you do it,” Nicole Radke, Sault Ste Marie EDC Development Specialist.

They add that there will be a separate survey for the high school and college students to fill out.