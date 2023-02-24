MSP: Man Calls Police to Report Fraud, Gets Arrested for Child Porn

Ansen William Evans

The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post said Friday that 49-year-old Ansen William Evans of South Boardman was arrested for possessing child sexually abusive material.

Troopers said the investigation began in December 2022, when Evans reported he had been the victim of credit card fraud. Evans had met a person on a dating website, and she had attempted to use his credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

State police said that during the course of the investigation, it was learned the person Evans was communicating with was a minor, and a search warrant was issued for his phone by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

They reported they found 208 files of suspected child sexually abusive materials depicting children as young as 3 years old engaged in sexual acts.

A report was turned over to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Evans on Feb. 16. Evans turned himself in on Feb. 17, and he was sent to the Kalkaska County Jail.

Evans is charged with one count aggravated child sexually abusive material possession. His bond was set at $100,000, and his next scheduled court appearance is March 8, 2023.