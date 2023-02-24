Local Box Turtles Get Helping Hand At John Ball Zoo

The conservation program at John Ball Zoo is playing a large role in trying to revitalize the box turtle population that for hundreds of years has called Northern Michigan home. Unfortunately, due to the infrequent mating of adult turtles combined with the ease in which their offspring are preyed upon, the Northern Michigan Box Turtle has entered threatened status meaning their species is is threatened with extinction.

The time when most box turtles experience the highest level of risk is after birth and through adolescence. During these times in nature, the young vulnerable turtles bury themselves for warmth leaving them as easy prey. But at the John Ball Zoo, Bill Flanagan’s team at the conservation project are raising these young turtles and providing them with the environment they need to thrive, reaching mature size and weight much quicker which allows them to be integrated back into the natural population quickly.

For more information on the great conservation work being done visit the Great Lakes Conservation project webpage on the John Ball Zoo website.