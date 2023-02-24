Insider Tips on How to Navigate Restaurant Week Deals in Traverse City

Menu Monday: Harrington’s By the Bay Showcases Popular Northern Michigan Entrée & Looking to Hire Menu Monday: Harrington’s By the Bay Showcases Popular Northern Michigan Entrée & Looking to Hire (9and10news Site Staff)

Restaurant Week returns to Traverse City on Feb. 26, and for one week (through March 4), diners can visit one of the 36 participating restaurants for a $25, $35 or $45 three-course meal.

Ahead of the promotion, local restaurant owners and managers shared their tips and tricks to ensure customers get the most out of the week of deals.

“Our main focus is to make sure the customers have the best experience possible in all ways,” said Ryan Peters, manager at Firefly Kitchen and Bar.

“Food first and foremost, service and atmosphere are all super important - that’s something we pride ourselves on and will carry through Restaurant Week,” he added.

Restaurant Week offers the same standards with a distinct new menu for everyone to try. Peter’s recommends customers calling ahead, keeping in mind most places will have a wait.

“In today’s day and age post-COVID, a lot of times people will deal with wait times. Ideally there would be no wait, but plan for a short one. Get a drink while you wait, group up with your friends - that’s the best way to do it,” he said.

Keep atmosphere in mind when choosing establishments to check out. Are you looking for a first date spot or a happy hour special? This could impact time of day or type of food customers look for.

At Harrington’s By the Bay, general manager Amanda Goss also encourages customers to also ask staff for recommendations.

“If you would like something that would go with your meal a little bit better, ask your server,” Goss said.

At North Peak Brewing Company, manager Jimmy McKenna recommends customers do some research ahead of time.

“These days I always encourage people to check the website for all restaurants. It’s helpful to be clear on their hours and what not, with places being closed certain days of the week,” McKenna said.

At the Red Mesa restaurant, manager Logan McGeorge recommends happy hour as a good time to try out drinks and food at restaurants.

“We have an extensive drink list, and our happy hour does include a lot of those drink features. We do it every day from 3-5 p.m.,” McGeorge said.

Overall, restaurants are anticipating lots of community support during this year’s Restaurant Week deals.

“I think it’s wonderful that the price point is a little bit lower. The food is still great quality and large portion, so it’s nice to come out and try that food, and hopefully we win you over as a customer and you come back and see us,” Goss said.

McKenna echoed the sentiment, adding this a great time to experiment with new local establishments.

“It’s huge for all the local restaurants. That’s what I think is great about Restaurant Week - it gives people a chance to go somewhere they normally wouldn’t go maybe because of the variety in the menu or the price point,” McKenna said.

The service industry is a plays a big role in the local economy and is thankful and looking forward to keeping community support.

“We always like to take care of our community, that’s one of our biggest things for all of Magnum hospitality, so it’s really nice to feel the love back,” McGeorge said.

Ahead of Restaurant Week, we checked in with some past MyNorth Red Hot Best winners on what they’ve got cooking up.

And don’t forget to vote for your favorite restaurants across Northern Michigan starting March 1.



