Former President Carter Helped Spurn Craft Beer Industry

One major industry here in Northern Michigan can draw a direct line to the pen of former President Jimmy Carter for their growth.

Brewing beer at home, or any beverage with an alcohol content of more than 0.5%, was federally illegal from Prohibition until the late 1970′s. That’s when President Carter signed House Resolution 1337 into law, allowing beer to be brewed at home.

That hobby is where a large majority of today’s craft brewers got their start.

“Homebrewing has had an enormous effect on the whole brewing industry in Michigan,” said Scott Graham, Executive Director of the Michigan Brewers’ Guild and former brewmaster at Big Buck Brewing.

For decades, if you wanted to get into the beer world, there were very few courses you could take and even fewer apprenticeships available. You had to break the law to brew up some skills.

“There was a pretty active home brewing scene,” said Graham. “Even when it wasn’t legal. It wasn’t something that was being cracked down on.”

It’s no coincidence that shortly after homebrewing was legalized in the United States that we started seeing more and more independent craft breweries popping up nationwide. Brewers were turning a hobby at home into a career.

“That really spawned people to say, ‘maybe I can do this as a business,’ and a lot of the small breweries are founded by passion, creativity and ingenuity,” said Graham.

Brewing your own beer allows beer fans to tinker and personalize their options and go as technical as they want, like many hobbies.

“You can make decent homebrewed beer without being technical,” said Graham, “But there’s a lot of science and art in it as well. I think that’s one thing that appeals to homebrewers.”

That hobby has grown into a massive industry, one of Michigan’s most popular, with more than 350 individual breweries across the state and all the farms and suppliers that support them.

“Cheers to the Great Beer State and everybody who’s part of the industry,” said Graham. " And cheers to Jimmy Carter.”

The state’s craft beer industry will be celebrated in Grand Rapids Saturday with the state’s largest beer festival, the Michigan Brewers’ Guild Winter Beer Festival. Tickets can be found here.