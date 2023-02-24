Cherryland Ghostbusters Calling for Support to Get Ecto-0 Back on the Road

We all know the famous line “who ya gonna call?”

Well the Cherryland Ghostbusters are calling on you for support.

Their Ecto-0 vechicle’s engine broke down and they’re raising money to replace it.

They hope all the fans of the local Ghostbusters group will help out to get Ecto-0 back on the road and making appearances again at family events.

“We have the benefit of having more than one Ecto-like car but his has been like the flagship and it has been greatly beneficial to have him put so much time and effort and I think it’ll be great for the community to support him because it’s been a project for him personally,” Nathan Dean, the Cherryland Ghostbusters Team Manager, said.

To check out their GoFundMe, click here.