Central Michigan Student from Ukraine Reflects on One Year Mark of Russia Invading Ukraine

Central Michigan University Student, Masha Smahliuk, was an exchange student at Mount Pleasant High School when the war broke out one year ago.

The war influenced her decision to stay in northern Michigan, enrolling at Central Michigan last fall.

Smahliuk said she remembers the flood of different emotions when she heard that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“I just grabbed my phone, and I started scrolling the news and first I didn’t believe the news were like, Kiev is being bombed. That’s not true. That’s some kind of lie,” said Smahliuk.

She said she instantly thought of her family back home in Kiev, one of the first places Russia attacked in the early days.

“Everybody was saying Ukraine is going to lose in three days. And I was like, oh, we’re really going to win this war in like five days. We’re going to liberate all of our territories, we’re going to liberate Crimea,” said Smahliuk.

But then the days turned into weeks, then months

“Then in March, I was thinking, okay, the war will end. Tell me in May everything will be good. And then in May I was like, okay, the war will end till the end of summer and then sometime in the end of summer,” said Smahliuk.

Against all odds, Ukraine is still fighting.

“It definitely shows how strong Ukrainians are and it definitely shows how strong Ukrainian belief in democracy and freedom is because the Ukrainian nation has always valued freedom,” said Smahliuk.

Smahliuk said she believes in her country.

“If there are any nation in the world who can stop them, it’s probably us. Ukraine will have a very bright future because we have very strong people,” said Smahliuk.

Smahliuk said she’s been in touch with her family on a regular basis by phone and her mom has made a recent visit out to see her.

She said she’s grateful to the U.S. and to everyone in Northern Michigan who has reached out to show support. She’s also thankful that U.S. has been an ally to Ukraine, but hopes that support stays even if the war goes on for a very long time.

Smahliuk also said that Ukrainians will not stop fighting until they win.