Clam Lake Beer Company in downtown Cadillac, has 40 tap handles of craft brews for guests.

On top of their own brews, they offer a carefully curated selection from other brewers.

They like to offer the brews that you might not be able to find in stores, to try to offer a wider variety for guests.

Clam Lake Beer Company is a great destination if you’re looking for quick beers, quick lunch, or nice dinner date.

They are open 7 days a week until 10 p.m.