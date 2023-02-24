20Fathoms in Traverse City Holding Online Course for Business Essentials

An exciting new venture for 20Fathoms is happening in Traverse City.

They’re launching a program to benefit beginner and intermediate entrepreneurs.

It’s a nine-week business essentials course in partnership with Northwestern Michigan College. The program is designed to help those that may want to get started on the business route in their career, but don’t know the first steps in doing so.

“It’s geared toward more early stage start-ups, but certainly if somebody has got some of the pieces in place and wants to understand the rest, it’s a great course for them,” Eric Roberts, the 20Fathoms Executive Director, says. “We’re delivering it virtually so taht we can have a broader outreach. It’s not necessarily live in the building.”

The course starts April 12 and the deadline to register is March 17.

If you would like to find out more information about the course or register, click here.