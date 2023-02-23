With One-Year Mark of Ukraine War Looming, Former Pentagon Official Predicts When the War Could End

Friday marks one year since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia launched the largest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II on February 24, 2022. A former Pentagon Official, Dr. Steven Bucci called the invasion unprecedented and caught many people by surprise.

Ukraine War One Year Later

“Strangely they found out the Ukrainians weren’t ready to roll over and they fought like heck and basically handed the Russians a pretty bad spanking,” Bucci states.

A local woman, Oksana Marchenko was born in the Soviet Union and lived in Ukraine until she moved to the U.S. in 2006. She says she’s been surprised by Ukraine’s resilience.

“[I’m] very proud and very glad that they [are] standing up,” Oksana admits.

The past year for Ukrainians across the world has been difficult. It’s been especially tough on Oksana as her family has been in Ukraine throughout the war. She says she hasn’t seen her family in over a year but calls and texts them every day to make sure everybody is alive.

While the past year has brought death and destruction to Ukraine, it’s also brought refugees to Northern Michigan. Bethany Christian Services and Justice for our Neighbors has relocated about 122 individuals from 55 family units since the war began. An activist and former resident of Ukraine, Marta Turnbull, says they’re expecting about 150 more Ukrainians to seek refuge in Northern Michigan. She says the community’s support over the past year has been great to see.

“It’s not just been people giving money and their time. It’s also organizations where logistics were set up to welcome people in. The whole community integrated them and made them feel welcome,” Turnbull explains.

The one-year mark of the war comes days after President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv and the U.S. declaring Russia has committed crimes against humanity. Oksana says Russia’s invasion has been horrific.

“So many people are dying daily from both sides. Very messy, very bloody and as far as I know everyone just wants the war to be over,” Oksana confesses.

Former Pentagon Official, Dr. Bucci, says he believes the odds of the war ending this year is high, but says there are no guarantees.

“Clearly the Ukrainians don’t want a continued war, but they want their country to live in peace and freedom. Right now, the decision on that is kind of up to Vladimir Putin,” Dr. Bucci says.











