We’re Offscript with Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The “We’re Offscript” podcast is a fun, casual and light-hearted way to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their title.

This week, Lauren Scafidi sits down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer opens about why she wakes up at exactly 5:02 a.m. every single day, being a Spartan meanwhile raising two Wolverines, her hot mic incident in the 2020 Democratic National Convention, her signature leather jacket look, and her go-to karaoke song.

We’re Offscript episodes are released every Thursday at noon.