TC Curling Club Aims to Launch Afterschool Program

“Sticks and stones may break my bones…” But when it comes to the sport of curling, they’re the exact tools you want to have on hand.

Kids these days get fascinated by video games. But it turns out a stick and a rock may be all they need to have fun.

The Traverse City Curling Club is now open for business at its new location in the Cherryland Center on Garfield, and they’re looking to start a Junior Program for students ages 8-18.

TC Curling Center

The idea is to host students after schools on Wednesdays, and to introduce them to curling.

Right now they’re finding a lot of young people who come to the open hours on Saturdays are really enjoying the sport.

“The sweet spot seems to be 12-13-14. The kids really are enjoying the challenge of delivering that rock. The strategy of the game. They’re quick learners. So that’s a lot of fun for them. And challenging for us as teachers,” Cara Colburn, a member of the TC Curling Board of Directors, says.

TC Curling ice

And she says, “They’re really enjoying the camaraderie. They’re meeting new friends. Because it’s not necessarily by school. It’s a community program. So they’re meeting friends from other schools and really enjoying each other’s company out there.”

The family hours for the learn-to-curl program are on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.