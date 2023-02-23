Northern Michigan Digs Out After Overnight Snow Storm

With all that snow last night, for many people in Northern Michigan, the unavoidable task Thursday was digging themselves out.

People are breaking out the shovels and snow blowers after Wednesday night’s massive storm. Farwell residents, like newlywed Melissa Smith, are resigned to the task of snow removal. It’s just part of life in northern Michigan.

“Yeah, pretty daunting. Yeah. But I’m kind of used to it, though. I mean, it’s Michigan and it’s the same old stuff,” said Melissa.

For Melissa, snow blowing is the way to go.

“It’s a lot faster. It’s a lot faster to snow blow just because there’s something doing it for you. I mean, I used to have to push it around, but it’s a lot easier,” said Melissa.

But for her husband, Coltin Smith, he said he agrees that the snow blower is nice, but it doesn’t always get the job done.

“Way easier to use a shovel around the cars. The snow blower just blows the snow everywhere. So, the shovel is easier to maintain the snow,” said Coltin.

No matter the method, one thing this couple agreed on is teamwork makes it go much faster.

“So, we just kind of work together doing certain things because then it gets done. We just go ahead and do it. I mean, it’s got to get done,” said Melissa.

Melissa said she understands digging out comes with the territory of living in Northern Michigan.

“I’ve been working at it a couple of hours. It is so part of living in Michigan, that’s for sure. So, it doesn’t bother me. I mean, I’ve gotten used to it over the years. Honestly, I don’t necessarily like it. It’s not like a fun task, but it’s all right,” said Melissa.