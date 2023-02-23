MDHHS Confirms First Child Death from Flu This Season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they have confirmed the first child’s death from the flu this season.

They say the child who died was from Ingham County, and that there have been 111 pediatric deaths from the flu across the country.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are up to 51 million cases of the flu, up to 630,000 flu hospitalizations and up to 56,000 deaths each year.

MDHHS says only 33% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated against flu so far this season.

They also say the rate of children getting vaccinated has dropped since last flu season.