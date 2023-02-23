Mackinac Island In Running Again For Best Island In U.S. After Win Last Year

After taking home first place honors last year in Travel + Leisure’s “Best Island in the U.S.,” Mackinac Island hopes to repeat their success again this year as they have been named a finalist in this years contest.

Mackinac Island is world renown for its car-free approach to tourism as well as the national park that makes up 80% of the island.

mac island

A popular past time on Mackinac Island is biking through the beautiful landscape and stopping by one of the many local shops. From kayaking to hiking to biking, Mackinac Island is an adventurers paradise.

mac isle 2

For more information on everything that the island has to offer and how you can play a role in Mackinac Island taking home Best Island for the second year in a row, visit the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau page.