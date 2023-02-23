Lake Superior State University Offers New LGBTQ+ Scholarship

The president and first lady of Lake Superior State University started a new scholarship, a first of its kind at the school, to show support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The scholarship comes after Dr. Rodney Hanley and wife, Sara, recognized the importance and responsibility of LSSU to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion on the campus.

Hanley and his wife contributed $31,000 dollars to start the scholarship, and $1,200 will be awarded to one student each school year.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a gay or lesbian to be eligible for the scholarship,” says Dr. Hanley. “But you need to show the folks that award the scholarship how you have contributed to that community.”

The scholarship will be awarded this spring for the 2023-2024 academic year.