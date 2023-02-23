Introducing Lauren Scafidi’s New Podcast, We’re Offscript

You’ve seen her on Inside The Kitchen. You’ve seen her on Michigan This Morning. And now you can hear 9&10′s Lauren Scafidi on her very own podcast!

Lauren is going behind the scenes in a fun, casual and light-hearted way to get to know people in Michigan beyond their title. Her first guest is none other than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer! And in case you’re not a Whitmer fan, Lauren has you covered next week, when special guest Tudor Dixon is on the podcast!

Look for new episodes every Thursday on our Podcast page, and check out her first episode below.