Hook & Hunting: Crappie Attitude About Cancer Fishing Tournament Accepting Registrations

A fishing tournament this spring is raising money to help people battle lung cancer.

The 11th annual Crappie Attitude About Cancer has already begun accepting registrations for the event.

People will compete on Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac to reel in the largest crappie.

It all started in 2012 when the founder of the tournament lost several close ones to cancer. What started as an idea to raise money to further research into a cure has raised tens of thousands of dollars and continues to be a fun way to support a cause.

“Everybody that comes has a pretty good time, you know, and we have a lot of families that come every year. Every dollar that we bring goes to the American Cancer Society find a cure for cancer and help people get into their treatments and things like that,” Allen Retlewski, Team Captain, says.

There will even be door prizes for the largest fish caught in each age group.

The tournament will take place in May.

For more information about the tournament, click here.