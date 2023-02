A few of the chickens on NanBop Farm have started to lay pullet eggs. The eggs come from the pullet hens, which are laying hens that are 18-24 weeks old. The pullet eggs are small, but will get bigger as the hen gets into the routine of laying eggs.

Farm director, Andrea Bushre, pin points the ways that eggs you can buy in the store are different from the ones you get fresh from a farm.