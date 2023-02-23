Gaylord Man Hacked Someone Else’s Snapchat to Make School Threats

On Tuesday afternoon, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about school shooting threats against Gaylord High School on Snapchat.

Deputies notified the school resource officer, who notified school administrators. The Sheriff’s Office interviewed several people and discovered that the account that had posted the threats had been hacked.

Michigan State Police had also received a tip through OKAY2SAY and worked with deputies during the investigation. They ultimately determined there was no credible threat to the school, but provided extra security at Gaylord schools while they investigated.

On Wednesday, they identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man from Gaylord. They say he hacked another person’s Snapchat account in order to get that person in trouble.

So far the suspect’s name has not been released, and there is no information on a connection between him and the person who was hacked. The Sheriff’s Office says they have sent a report to the Otsego County Prosecutor.